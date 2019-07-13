Lekki Concession Company Uses Police In Illegally Arresting, Detaining 55 Employees

Mr M. M. Hassan, General Manager of Lekki Concession Company (LCC), and the Nigeria Police Force have illegally arrested and detained about 55 members of the firm.

According to information reaching SaharaReporters, Hassan and one Olumide Oni, Head of Operations of LCC connived with the police to arrest not less than 55 of the firm's workers.

The management said it detected some fraud in the daily collection of toll by the arrested staff.

Barrister Eleto Yakubu, who is standing as legal representation for some of the accused, said some of the employees were invited for a meeting on Thursday and were rounded up by the police.

He said, “The 30 people arrested were invited for a meeting by the management on Thursday and before they knew it, they were rounded up and taken to Panti, Yaba, by the police.

“They were not taken to court and they were not released. Today again, they arrested about 20 of their staff together with the 35 in custody.”

Barrister Yakubu urged the police and the Lagos State government to desist from unconstitutionally using state machinery against the people.

He condemned the deceptive method used in arresting the staff while investigation has yet to be concluded.

“We condemn the detention of the affected staff as it is unconstitutional and an outright infringement on the rights of the staffs including pregnant women.

“We, therefore, call on the governor of Lagos State and the commissioner of police Lagos to order the DCP Panti to immediately release the affected staff while the investigation continues,” Barrister Yakubu said.

When contacted via telephone, the GM of LCC refused to comment on the arrest and abruptly ended the call.

He refused to answer subsequent calls.