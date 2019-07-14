2019 AFCON: Algeria Defeat Nigeria, To Face Senegal In Final



Nigerian Super Eagles lost to the Algerian side at the Cairo International Stadium, Egypt on Sunday.

The Super Eagles had defeated Cote D’Ivoire 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the ongoing African Cup Of Nations, AFCON, to reach the semifinals where they lost to the Algerian side.

An own goal from Super Eagles, Troost-Ekong, the defender who scored the last-minute winner for his team in the quarter-finals, gave the lead to Algeria at half time.

However, deep into the second half, a handball appeal by Super Eagles was reviewed by Video Assistant Referee, VAR after which the referee awarded a penalty to Nigeria.

The penalty was played by Odion Ighalo who calmly took the shot past the Algerian Keeper M’Bolhi.

The cookie finally crumbled for Nigeria when the referee blew for a free-kick at the last minute which was converted by Mahrez who struck home the goal.

Meanwhile, Senegal danced their way into the 2019 AFCON finals for the second time after beating Tunisia by an own goal late into extra time.

Although both sides had penalties opportunity they, however, both failed to hit the target and the game was forced to proceed to extra time where Tunisia defender Dylan Bronn’s own goal gave Senegal the ticket to the finals.



