AFCON 2019: Lawan Leads Presidential Delegation to Egypt, Sanwo-Olu, Okowa Join Trip To Rally Support For Super Eagles

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, departed Abuja on Sunday, leading a presidential delegation to cheer Super Eagles in their match against Algeria in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Special Assistant to Lawan on Media and Publicity, Mr. Mohammed Isa, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

According to the statement, Lawan, who spoke before his departure, said the presence of the delegation in Egypt would boost the morale of the Nigerian players and spur them to win the crucial match.

“I am confident that our boys will today reenact their winning streak in their determination to win the trophy, and they need all of our support, including our physical presence,” he said.

Earlier today, I departed Nigeria for Egypt as the leader of the Fed. Govt. delegation for the #TOTALAFCON2019 semi-final match between Nigeria and Algeria. I’ll be physically present at the Cairo International Stadium to cheer the @NGSuperEagles to victory. pic.twitter.com/91dGMWzWmK — Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan (@DrAhmadLawan) July 14, 2019

Also on the 11-man delegation are the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila; and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha.

Other are Governors Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos states; Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele; president of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Habu Gumel and a representative of the presidency, Capt. Hosa Okunbo.

Also included are the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Olusade Adesola; the ministry’s Director of Facilities, Muhammad Gambo; and former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung.

Nigeria will, on Sunday, face Algeria at the semi-finals of the AFCON 2019.

