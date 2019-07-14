Alpha Beta N100 Billion Scam: EFCC Begins Investigation Of Fraud Linked To VP Osinbajo Firm

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 14, 2019


The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said yesterday that it has commenced an investigation into an alleged N100 billion Alpha Beta scam which involved the current Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s firm is ongoing.

This was made know through a statement by the spokesperson for EFCC, Tony Orilade.

Reacting to an alleged N100 billion Alpha Beta scam linked to Osinbajo’s firm, he said, “While not denying the fact that such petition was received on Alpha Beta by the commission last year, preliminary investigation has shown that the petitioner did not substantiate the allegation contained in his petition.

“For the records, the Alpha Beta investigation is ongoing and we have nothing to hide over the matter. If the petitioner has any further proof with regards to the petition, our doors are wide open.

“As a tradition, we do not deal with hearsay. We act on facts and raw data. The commission will not allow anybody to drag its name and reputation into the mud for ill-motive reasons.”
 

SaharaReporters, New York

