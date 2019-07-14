Communal Clash: Two Killed While Harvesting Cassava In Cross River

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 14, 2019


Two persons were reportedly killed in a renewed hostility between Usumtong and Ebom communities in Abi Local Government Area of Cross River State.

Chief Sunday Obite, the village head of Ebom, on Sunday, claimed that one  Oti Ato and his son were allegedly beheaded by people from Usumtong village on Saturday.

Obite said, “The man and his family were harvesting cassava when they were attacked by the Usumutong people.

“According to the grandson, who is currently receiving treatment in the hospital in Itigidi, he saw them behead his grandfather and father from his hiding place in the bush.

“They even made the wife, Eliza Oti, watch while they behead her husband and her son and asked her to take the message to her people.

We believed that since soldiers are present, peace had returned but we have been proven wrong once again.

“Even as they steal our farm produce, we kept mute but now they have started again by killing a father and his son in the presence of the wife.”

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relation Officer in Cross River State, DSP Irene Ugbo, said, “We are aware of the killings and the Commissioner of Police has deployed men there. The community leaders have also been invited to meet with the Commissioner of Police for further deliberation. For now, the area is calm.”
 

