Sanwo-Olu Nominates 25 Commissioners, Special Advisers



Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, sent a list of commissioner-designates to the House of Assembly for ratification.

The list contained twenty-five names, who are to assume duties as commissioners and special advisers upon ratification by the legislature.

A statement by the governor’s Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, noted that Sanwo-Olu carefully picked the nominees based on their cognate experience in their professions.

The statement partly read, “We took our time to pick the best hands for the tough job Lagosians have elected us to do. The nominees for the 25 Commissioners and Special Adviser positions include women and men who have made their mark and at the zenith of their professional calling.’’

“The current list is the first batch, while consultation is ongoing with regard to the complete number of the cabinet members. The new cabinet would be unique, because of its diversity. Lagos would continue to take the lead in innovation, gender-balance and youth inclusion in the administration of the state.

“We have a blend of youth who are under 40 among nominees for commissioners and special advisers. Women too are well represented in the list. We believe Lagos deserves the best and we cannot give the people anything less than that.”

Here are names of the nominees:

1. Mr Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo

2. Mrs Folashade Adefisayo

3. Prof. Akin Abayomi

4. Dr Idris Salako

5. Mr Tunji Bello

6. Mr Gbenga Omotoso

7. Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka

8. Mrs Bolaji Dada

9. Mr Lere Odusote

10. Dr Frederic Oladeinde

11. Mr Gbolahan Lawal

12. Ms Adekemi Ajayi

13. Mr Femi George

14. Dr Wale Ahmed

15. Mr Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN)

16. Mr Hakeem Fahm

17. Mrs Ajibola Ponnle

18. Engr. Aramide Adeyoye

19. Mr Segun Dawodu

20. Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf

21. Mr Sam Egube

22. Ms Ruth Bisola Olusanya

23. Princess Aderemi Adebowale

24. Mr Tunbosun Alake

25. Mr Afolabi Ayantayo

