We're Involving Military Force To Hasten Arrest Of Killers, Says VP Osinbajo As He Visits Fasoranti Over Killing Of Afenifere Chieftain’s Daughter

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has visited Reuben Fasoranti, the leader of Afenifere group, to condole with him over the killing of his daughter, Mrs Olufunke Olakunri, who was shot dead by gunmen.

Osinbajo, who arrived the residence of Pa Fasoranti in Akure at exatcly 9:10 am on Sunday in company of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State described the killing of Mrs. Olukunri as a tragedy.

Speaking to journalists, the vice president reiterated the importance of community policing system to combat crimes in the country.

"As you know, i am here to commiserate with the families of Olakunri and Pa Rebeun Fasoranti.

"The President has very recently met not only the service chiefs but also the IGP and he has laid out a new policy of the community policing.

"One of the most important things is this sort of crimes, because they are largely economic crimes, people are trying to make money by kidnapping.

VIDEO: @ProfOsinbajo Visits Fasoranti Over Death Of Daughter, Reiterates FG's Commitment To Community Policing



WATCH FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/JWGyyJeCCB pic.twitter.com/YkcUA2NX3h — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) July 14, 2019

"Another important thing is the intelligence gathering that is why we have the community policing system where policemen would be trained in their own local government and they would remain there," he said.

According to Osinbajo, the government would also be engaging the military to watch flashpoints on the roads in order to boast its community policing system.

"As close as we get to the community policing structure that we exepect to have while we are engaging the Army so that there will be a bit of more military presence especially along the roads.

"This is to hasten the search for these killers and also to ensure that there is adequate presence to deter this kind of terrible situation from reoccurring.

"We are looking at the whole security architecture and trying to ensure that we are able to scale up and ensure that we are able to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians.

"Security in a big country like Nigeria as you can imagine the challenge is dynamic and the we also have to be constistently dynamic and ensure that we are able to beat the challenages as they appear.

"I think that we can be very hopeful that we would see peace and calm as some of the steps we are taking come fruition.

"You know also we meet with the governors in South-west and in the different zones and everybody is coming to ensure that security is adequate and every feels safe and secure," Osinbajo said.