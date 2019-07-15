Court Issues Fiat To Nigerian Judge To Hear Senator Orji Kalu's Criminal Trial

Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachuwa, president of the court of appeal, however, issued a fresh fiat to the elevated judge to continue hearing the protracted case.

by SaharaReporters, New Yorka Jul 15, 2019

The Court of Appeal has given a fiat to Justice Muhammed Idris, who was recently elevated to the appeal court, to continue hearing the N7.6 billion fraud case against Orji Uzor Kalu, a senator representing Abia North senatorial district.

In 2017, the trial which has lasted 13 years came before Justice Idris, who was then a judge at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi.

According to the fiat, the trial of the embattled senator is expected to run day to day from July 22. 

Kalu is standing trial alongside Ude Udeogo, his former Commissioner for Finance, and Slok Nigeria Limited, on an amended 39-count charge of money laundering to the tune of N7.6 billion.

