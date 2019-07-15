Federal Judge Inyang Ekwo Refuses AAC Copy Of Judgement

This means the case cannot be appealed while the expelled party secretary, Leonard Ezenwa, goes around scheming to hold a convention.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 15, 2019

Omoyele Sowore and Malcom Fabiyi

The African Action Congress (AAC) has accused Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja of deliberately refusing to release a copy of the judgment he passed in the case between the leadership of the AAC and the expelled Secretary of the party, Leonard Ezenwa.

It will be recalled that Justice Ekwo upheld the suspension of the National Chairman of the AAC, Omoyele Sowore, and Deputy National Chairman, Malcolm Fabiyi, on July 12, 2019.

In a statement on Monday, the AAC said, "Our lawyers applied for a certified true copy immediately after the judgment was read.

“Today, the court called our lawyer that only enrolled order is available and that the judgment will not be available until vacation is over in October.

"This means the case cannot be appealed while the expelled party secretary, Leonard Ezenwa, goes around scheming to hold a convention.

"This is what the judge has been doing since the case started. He also denied our lawyer the CTC of his interim injunction so that we won’t be able to respond to the case within seven days in May."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Bayelsa Commissioner Found Dead In Her Apartment
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
Insurgency Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Alpha Beta N100 Billion Scam: EFCC Begins Investigation Of Fraud Linked To VP Osinbajo Firm
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Sanwo-Olu Nominates 25 Commissioners, Special Advisers
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Issues Fiat To Nigerian Judge To Hear Senator Orji Kalu's Criminal Trial
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo's Latest Open Letter To Buhari: You Have Mismanaged Our Diversity, Nigeria Dangerously Reaching Tipping Point
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Bayelsa Commissioner Found Dead In Her Apartment
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
Insurgency Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Killing Of Fasoranti's Daughter: Police Lied About Identity Of Attackers, Says Fasoranti
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Bakare Explains Why Pastors Get Away With Fake Prophecies In Nigerian Churches
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Alpha Beta N100 Billion Scam: EFCC Begins Investigation Of Fraud Linked To VP Osinbajo Firm
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Massive Redeployments, Postings Hit Nigeria's Top Army Officers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Sanwo-Olu Nominates 25 Commissioners, Special Advisers
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Mob Burns Police Station, Cops Shoot One Dead
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill At Least 26 In Hotel Attack
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Bandits Continue To Attack President Buhari’s Home State, Kill 10 In Fresh Attack
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Issues Fiat To Nigerian Judge To Hear Senator Orji Kalu's Criminal Trial
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo's Latest Open Letter To Buhari: You Have Mismanaged Our Diversity, Nigeria Dangerously Reaching Tipping Point
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad