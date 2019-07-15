Federal Judge Inyang Ekwo Refuses AAC Copy Of Judgement

Omoyele Sowore and Malcom Fabiyi

The African Action Congress (AAC) has accused Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja of deliberately refusing to release a copy of the judgment he passed in the case between the leadership of the AAC and the expelled Secretary of the party, Leonard Ezenwa.

It will be recalled that Justice Ekwo upheld the suspension of the National Chairman of the AAC, Omoyele Sowore, and Deputy National Chairman, Malcolm Fabiyi, on July 12, 2019.

In a statement on Monday, the AAC said, "Our lawyers applied for a certified true copy immediately after the judgment was read.

“Today, the court called our lawyer that only enrolled order is available and that the judgment will not be available until vacation is over in October.

"This means the case cannot be appealed while the expelled party secretary, Leonard Ezenwa, goes around scheming to hold a convention.

"This is what the judge has been doing since the case started. He also denied our lawyer the CTC of his interim injunction so that we won’t be able to respond to the case within seven days in May."