NDDC Yet To Pay Scholars Despite Claims Of Clearing Outstanding Debt With Two Billion Naira

Some of the beneficiaries of the scholarship have, however, alleged that the NDDC deliberately left out most of them and refused to pay the fees to their institutions of study. They claimed that the commission was trying to victimise those who called out the commission on social media by excluding them from the payment.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 15, 2019

Some days ago, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) claimed it had paid over N2bn to settle outstanding fees of students undergoing its Foreign Post-Graduate Scholarship Programme.

Some of the beneficiaries of the scholarship have, however, alleged that the NDDC deliberately left out most of them and refused to pay their fees to their institutions of study.

They claimed that the commission was trying to victimise those who called out the commission on social media by excluding them from the payment.

“The NDDC said they are annoyed with us and did not pay our tuition because we called out the agency and we have given the agency a bad name.

“We've sent emails and up till now, no response. This is a deliberate act to remove our names from the list,” one of the affected beneficiaries told SaharaReporters.

Another beneficiary, whose tuition was not paid, alleged that the commission was making moves to revoke the scholarship of those who spoke ill of the commission on social media. See Also Education EXCLUSIVE: 2 Already Deported, More Than 100 NDDC Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries At Risk Of Deportation 0 Comments 4 Weeks Ago

“Most of us who championed the cause of the campaign have not been paid at all.

“We have also been told that the NDDC wants to ‘discipline’ and revoke our scholarships and give it to other people. No penny has been given to us.

“They singled out people and they are making an attempt to victimize and revoke our scholarship.”

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how the non-payment of the tuition of beneficiaries led to the withdrawal of admission and deportation of the students.

Many of the beneficiaries are studying at Coventry University. Others are at the University of Leeds, University of Greenwich, University of Birmingham, and the University of Sheffield.

One of the beneficiaries studying at Coventry University has had his programme terminated. Another student, identified as Kevin, was studying at the University of Leeds but had his studentship revoked and was deported. 

NDDC payment

According to the commission, each beneficiary going for the doctorate programme abroad would receive N28,050,000 while those going for a master's degree would receive N9,180,000.

A breakdown of the payment shows that each beneficiary would get N10,000 for transportation, N500,000 as take-off grant and $30,000 for MSc while PhD candidates would be given $30,000 for three years.

Prof. Nelson Brambaifa, NDDC’s Acting Managing Director, in a statement by the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili, said: “NDDC has made payment (N2 billion) for NDDC scholars following the resolution of issues with the Central Bank of Nigeria which delayed remittance of the funds to the universities.”

The commission has begun the process to enrol students for the 2019 scholarship despite the non-payment of the 2018 beneficiaries.

Bambriafa said, “Of the 5,000 candidates that applied for the programme that 3,112 candidates had been selected to take part in the 2019 exercise.”

However, findings by SaharaReporters revealed that the claim by the commission is false and could only be regarded as a half-truth.

Attempts to reach the commission were unsuccessful as the top officials of the commission failed to answer calls and messages sent to them.

Calls to the Managing Director of NDDC, Prof. Nelson Brambaifa and Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the NDDC, Chris Oyirindah only rang out while Mr Okejoto Gochua directed our correspondent to the Corporate Affairs Department, who could not be reachable as of the time of filing this report.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Alpha Beta N100 Billion Scam: EFCC Begins Investigation Of Fraud Linked To VP Osinbajo Firm
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Taraba State University Lecturer
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Corrupt Leaders Likely Started Off Experimenting With Exam Malpractices –Report
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education Buhari's Government Orders Investigation Into Death Of Nigerian PhD Student Who Died In Malaysian Custody
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education PHOTONEWS : Ondo State Students Protesting Over Bursary Payment
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Students Shut Down Federal University Otuoke Over Purported Fee Increase But VC Says Fees Have Not Been Increased
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Bayelsa Commissioner Found Dead In Her Apartment
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
Insurgency Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Killing Of Fasoranti's Daughter: Police Lied About Identity Of Attackers, Says Fasoranti
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Bakare Explains Why Pastors Get Away With Fake Prophecies In Nigerian Churches
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Outrage As Trump Tells Democratic Women of Colour To Leave US
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Massive Redeployments, Postings Hit Nigeria's Top Army Officers
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Alpha Beta N100 Billion Scam: EFCC Begins Investigation Of Fraud Linked To VP Osinbajo Firm
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Mob Burns Police Station, Cops Shoot One Dead
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Sanwo-Olu Nominates 25 Commissioners, Special Advisers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Obasanjo's Latest Open Letter To Buhari: You Have Mismanaged Our Diversity, Nigeria Dangerously Reaching Tipping Point
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Issues Fiat To Nigerian Judge To Hear Senator Orji Kalu's Criminal Trial
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Continue To Attack President Buhari’s Home State, Kill 10 In Fresh Attack
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad