14 Die In Jos Building Collapse

The National Emergency Management Agency says the death toll in Monday's building collapse in Jos, the Plateau State capital, has risen to 14 while four others are critically injured and receiving treatment in the hospital.

The building collapsed in Delimi Community of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Nurudeen Musa, Head, Search and Rescue Operations at the North-Central office of NEMA, told journalists the three-storey building, belonging to one Rufai Kabiru, collapsed in the late hours of Monday, killing Kabiru and other people. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Four Feared Dead As Four-Storey Building Collapses In Jos

Musa said, “As of this afternoon, we recorded 14 deaths and four persons severely injured in the collapsed building."

He added that the injured were currently receiving treatment at the Plateau Specialist Hospital and Bingham University Teaching Hospital.

