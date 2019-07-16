14 Die In Jos Building Collapse

Head, Search and Rescue Operations at the North-Central office of NEMA, told journalists the three-storey building, belonging to one Rufai Kabiru, collapsed in the late hours of Monday, killing Kabiru and other people.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2019

The National Emergency Management Agency says the death toll in Monday's building collapse in Jos, the Plateau State capital, has risen to 14 while four others are critically injured and receiving treatment in the hospital.

The building collapsed in Delimi Community of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Nurudeen Musa, Head, Search and Rescue Operations at the North-Central office of NEMA, told journalists the three-storey building, belonging to one Rufai Kabiru, collapsed in the late hours of Monday, killing Kabiru and other people. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Four Feared Dead As Four-Storey Building Collapses In Jos 0 Comments 20 Hours Ago

Musa said, “As of this afternoon, we recorded 14 deaths and four persons severely injured in the collapsed building."

He added that the injured were currently receiving treatment at the Plateau Specialist Hospital and Bingham University Teaching Hospital.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion In Paris, President Buhari Makes A Strong Pitch For Lake Chad By Garba Shehu
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Environment Flood Ravages Kano, NIMET Issues Red Alert On 11 States Over Imminent Floods
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Environment Shortchanged: How The Senate’s Petroleum Industry Governance Bill Fails The Environment And Local Communities
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Environment More Than 200 Dead In Mexico City Earthquake As Rescuers Continue Search For Survivors
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Environment Lagos Govt Chasing Away The Poor For The Rich, Otodo-Gbame Evictees Lament
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Environment Osinbajo Sympathises With Victims Of Abuja Building Collapse
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Agriculture Orji Kalu: I Started RUGA In 2001, I'm One Of Largest Cow Sellers In Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Call For Obasanjo's Arrest: Yoruba Youths Dare President Buhari's Government, Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Outrage As Trump Tells Democratic Women of Colour To Leave US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections BREAKING: Supreme Court Sacks Ned Nwoko, Senator Nwaoboshi Reclaims Seat
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Obasanjo, Others On Olakunrin's Death: Consider Your Language Before Speaking On Sensitive Matters
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Praise, Knock Obasanjo Over Open Letter To Buhari
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME College Expels Students Over Alleged Involvement In Sex-hawking Online
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Nigerians Kidnap 5-year-old Boy From School, Kill Him And Ask Father To Pay N50 Million
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Police: We're Screening Suspected Killers Of Pa Fasoranti's Daughter, We'll Reveal The Perpetrators
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME We Wanted To Make $30 Million From President Buhari's In-law Kidnap, Suspects Say
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News Bayelsa Commissioner Found Dead In Her Apartment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
Insurgency Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad