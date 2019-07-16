Always Find Time For Yourselves, Jay Z Advises Prince Harry And Meghan

American rapper, Jay-Z had a piece of advice for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan when they met at the European premiere of “Lion King” on Sunday.

Jay-Z alongside his wife Beyoncé who played the role “Nala” in "Lion King" remake of 1994 arrived at the movie premiere a few hours after the arrival of the royal couple.

According to The Daily Mail, upon arrival, Beyoncé and Jay-Z extended their greetings to the royals on the birth of their baby, Archie.

During the exchange of pleasantries, Jay-Z used the opportunity to give some parenting tips to the new royal parent. “Always find time for yourselves,” he told Prince Harry and Meghan.

