Always Find Time For Yourselves, Jay Z Advises Prince Harry And Meghan

Jay-Z alongside his wife Beyoncé who played the role “Nala” in "Lion King" remake of 1994 arrived at the movie premiere a few hours after the arrival of the royal couple.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2019

American rapper, Jay-Z had a piece of advice for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan when they met at the European premiere of “Lion King” on Sunday.

According to The Daily Mail, upon arrival, Beyoncé and Jay-Z extended their greetings to the royals on the birth of their baby, Archie.  

During the exchange of pleasantries, Jay-Z used the opportunity to give some parenting tips to the new royal parent. “Always find time for yourselves,” he told Prince Harry and Meghan. 
 

