BREAKING: IMF Boss, Christine Lagarde, Resigns

Executive board indicates selection process new MD to start promptly

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2019

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director, Christine Lagarde, has resigned.

Lagarde's resignation takes effect from September 12.

In a statement sent to SaharaReporters today, the IMF Executive Board said: “Today the IMF Executive Board accepted Managing Director Christine Lagarde’s resignation from the Fund with effect from September 12, 2019.

“We would like to express our greatest appreciation for all that Managing Director Lagarde has done for the institution. Her legacy of achievements has made a lasting imprint on the Fund. Under her guidance, the Fund successfully helped its members navigate a complex and unprecedented set of challenges, including the impact of the global financial crisis and its aftershocks.

“The Fund has excelled in serving its entire membership over the course of her tenure with cutting-edge policy advice supported by ground-breaking analytical work on a range of macro-critical issues. Her stewardship has been exceptional, and we are grateful for her innovative and visionary leadership.

“With this decision by Managing Director Lagarde, the IMF Executive Board will initiate promptly the process of selecting the next Managing Director and will communicate in a timely fashion.  

"The Executive Board has the utmost confidence in Mr. David Lipton, who remains Acting Managing Director of the Fund in the interim period.”

