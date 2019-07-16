BREAKING: Senate Set To Confirm Tanko Mohammed As Chief Justice Of Nigeria Tomorrow

The decision to screen the nominee was taken after a voice vote called by the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmed Lawan.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2019

The Senate has resolved to screen the nomination of Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed on Wednesday.

Justice Mohammed is expected to be screened by a committee of the whole of the Senate.

The decision to screen the nominee was taken after a voice vote called by the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmed Lawan. See Also Legal Nigeria's Judicial Council Recommends Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad As Nation's Chief Justice To Buhari 0 Comments 5 Days Ago

President Muhammadu Buhari had last week forwarded Justice Muhammad’s name to the Senate for confirmation in accordance with Section 23(1) of the 1999 Constitution.

The president forwarded Justice Muhammad’s name for confirmation based on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC), News Agency of Nigeria reports. See Also Breaking News BREAKING NEWS: Buhari Nominates Tanko As Substantive CJN, Urges Senate To Treat Confirmation As Urgent 0 Comments 5 Days Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigerians Praise, Knock Obasanjo Over Open Letter To Buhari
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Agriculture Orji Kalu: I Started RUGA In 2001, I'm One Of Largest Cow Sellers In Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Call For Obasanjo's Arrest: Yoruba Youths Dare President Buhari's Government, Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News Bayelsa Commissioner Found Dead In Her Apartment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari To Obasanjo, Others On Olakunrin's Death: Consider Your Language Before Speaking On Sensitive Matters
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
Insurgency Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Outrage As Trump Tells Democratic Women of Colour To Leave US
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Praise, Knock Obasanjo Over Open Letter To Buhari
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Agriculture Orji Kalu: I Started RUGA In 2001, I'm One Of Largest Cow Sellers In Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Call For Obasanjo's Arrest: Yoruba Youths Dare President Buhari's Government, Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News Bayelsa Commissioner Found Dead In Her Apartment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME College Expels Students Over Alleged Involvement In Sex-hawking Online
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Obasanjo, Others On Olakunrin's Death: Consider Your Language Before Speaking On Sensitive Matters
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME We Wanted To Make $30 Million From President Buhari's In-law Kidnap, Suspects Say
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Killing Of Fasoranti's Daughter: Police Lied About Identity Of Attackers, Says Fasoranti
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Two Nigerians Kidnap 5-year-old Boy From School, Kill Him And Ask Father To Pay N50 Million
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police: We're Screening Suspected Killers Of Pa Fasoranti's Daughter, We'll Reveal The Perpetrators
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
Insurgency Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad