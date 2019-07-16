COZA: #ChurchToo Movement To Protest Against Christian Association of Nigeria For Supporting Fatoyinbo

The group had expressed concern about the protest becoming chaotic in case of a counter-protest and in view of the ongoing protests by the Shiites in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2019

The #ChurchToo Movement has announced its plan to protest against the Christian Association of Nigeria for supporting the  Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, over the allegation of rape levelled against him.

The group said it would march to the headquarters of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Fatoyinbo allegedly raped Busola Dakolo, a popular photographer and wife of a musician, Timi Dakolo, when she was a teen.

He has denied the allegation.

In a tweet on Tuesday, a leader of the movement, Bukky Shonibare (@BukkyShonibare), said, "Tomorrow, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, we will march to the headquarters of the Christian Association of Nigeria in response to their pledge of support for an alleged rapist, the lead pastor of COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo. Meeting point: Metro Plaza, close to Women Centre, at 12noon."

Moments later, she tweeted saying, "We just left the Police Command.

“We agreed that our protest will not be stopped as it will be a violation of our right to assemble and associate."  See Also Christianity COZA: CAN Makes U-turn, Says It Is Investigating Rape Allegations Against Fatoyinbo 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

SaharaReporters, New York

