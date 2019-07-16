NAPTIP Arrests Two Men For Allegedly Raping Four Teens In Abuja

Operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have arrested two men alleged to have rape four teenagers in Abuja.

The suspects, Festus Femi, an installation Engineer, allegedly raped three students while Luke Gabriel Ekundayo, the bursar of Government Secondary School Dangara, Abaji- Abuja, allegedly raped a student he was acting as a guardian for.

NAPTIP revealed that Femi, aged 41, allegedly raped the teenagers after luring them with money. He was reported to have contracted a teenager who helped to bring the girls to his house. He was arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and handed over to NAPTIP for further investigation.

Ms Stella Nezan, Head, Press and Public Relations Unit, in a statement said Femi, who is married with two kids, worked in Abuja while his family resides in Ondo State.

Nezan said the first victim was deflowered by Femi while he raped the girl in the presence of her friend.

Nezan said,"The first victim, a thirteen (13) year old Junior Secondary 2 pupil in one of the secondary schools in the Federal Capital Territory, lives with her parents in Bwari.

“The victim stated that she met Festus through her classmate, who asked her in school to escort her to Festus’ house, and claimed he was her uncle. On getting to the house, her classmate and Festus went out briefly, and on their return, she told the victim that Festus wanted to have sex with her.

“The victim’s refusal and pleas of being a virgin fell on deaf ears. Festus turned the volume of the sound system very high and raped her in the presence of her friend. He further threatened to kill her if she tells anyone. This left the victim so distraught that she attempted suicide.

“The second victim is a twelve (12) year old Junior Secondary 2 pupil who lives with her Aunt in Bwari. The same classmate took her to Festus’ house and told her that Festus wanted to have sex with her. On her refusal, Festus gave them money and told them to visit some other time. On another day, she was on her way to her classmate’s house and met Festus on the way; he invited her to his house and raped her while she was waiting for her friend.”

The third victim, a fifteen (15) year old girl was the same person that introduced the other two victims to him.

She revealed that Festus was her former neighbour and each time he had sex with her, he gave her five hundred naira.

Festus also told her to bring girls for him and he would give her N3,000.

She added that so far, she had brought 5 girls to him, ranging from 12 to 15 years.

Meanwhile, Ekundayo, 51, the second suspect arrested by NAPTIP, was accused of drugging, raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl.

Ms Nezan said the victim was also a secondary school student and was ill when Ekundayo first raped her.

“The suspect, Luke Gabriel Ekundayo, from Ilorin, Kwara State, was the victim’s guardian in school, and she spent short holidays in his house. The victim, a senior secondary three (SS3) student took ill in Ekundayo’s house, and upon taking some drugs administered to her by the suspect, she passed out. On waking up, she saw bloodstains and said she felt uneasy, but did not suspect that the school Bursar, whom her grandmother handed her over to, for protection, could do anything sinister to her,” She explained.

She added that the victim, an orphan who was on scholarship, was threatened by the suspect into having sex with him continuously, or he would tell her sponsors to stop paying her school fees. The rape continued until the victim got pregnant.

Reacting to the news of the arrest, the Director-General of NAPTIP, Dame Julie Okah-Donli, condemned the actions of the two men, and said the action was in line with the name-and-shame policy of the Agency.

She stated, “Rapists will be prosecuted for their crime against humanity and NAPTIP will not hesitate to bring the full wrath of the law on any rapist.”

Okah-Donli admonished parents to “be careful of who they entrust their children with as it is unfortunate that the people who are meant to protect the children are the ones who end up exploiting and abusing them.”