Nigerians Celebrate Wizkid As He Clocks 29

As the singer turns 29 today, Nigerians have taken to their various social media accounts to celebrate the singer and his achievements over the years. Tweeting with the hashtag, "WorldWizkidDay," many Nigerians congratulated the singer.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2019

Today has been declared “World Wizkid Day” by Nigerians to celebrate the birthday of Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, better known as “Wizkid”.

Wizkid turns 29 today. Born on the 16th of July, 1990 to a family of six, Wizkid started singing at the age of 11 with the stage name “Lil Prinz” after which he formed a group “Glorious five.”

In 2006, he changed his name from “Lil Prinz” to Wizkid leading to his first chance at the spotlight in 2009 when he featured on M. Abaga’s song “Fast Cars”.

That song brought his voice to the notice of Nigerian singer, Banky W, who signed him to his record label.  

“When I am sad, your music is my happiness, when I am lost, your music is my comforter. Thank you for blessing our generation,” a Twitter user, JeeziMillion, wrote.

Another Twitter user, Stevydomiles, wrote: “Nobody does it badder than you Ayo, the undisputed King of Afropop. Thanks for all the good music, you keep inspiring me.”

“Happy birthday baby!” Imadey, another Twitter user, wrote while wishing the singer a happy birthday. 
 

SaharaReporters, New York

