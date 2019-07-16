Open Letter: ‘He Spoke The Mind Of Nigerians’, Apostle Suleiman Backs Obasanjo

In Obasanjo’s letter, I did not see what he wrote there that has not been happening. People must draw a line between politics and reality. He spoke the mind of Nigerians and should not be castigated.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2019

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, has called on Nigerians to differentiate between politics and reality to solve the nation's security challenges.

He hailed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for writing an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari while warning those who called for his arrest to stop their threats.

Suleiman spoke when he visited Governor Samuel Ortom in Makurdi, Benue State.

He said, “In Obasanjo’s letter, I did not see what he wrote there that has not been happening. People must draw a line between politics and reality. He spoke the mind of Nigerians and should not be castigated.

“I learned some people are calling for his arrest, but before anybody arrests Obasanjo, they should first arrest those who threatened the government by issuing a 30-days ultimatum to the government over the suspension of the RUGA settlement plan.

“Many leaders would prefer to defend their seats and positions at the expense of their people in such situations; the path Governor Ortom took was capable of costing him his second term election but he never bothered."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Agriculture Orji Kalu: I Started RUGA In 2001, I'm One Of Largest Cow Sellers In Nigeria
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections BREAKING: Supreme Court Sacks Ned Nwoko, Senator Nwaoboshi Reclaims Seat
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Call For Obasanjo's Arrest: Yoruba Youths Dare President Buhari's Government, Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Obasanjo, Others On Olakunrin's Death: Consider Your Language Before Speaking On Sensitive Matters
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
Insurgency Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Nigerians Praise, Knock Obasanjo Over Open Letter To Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Agriculture Orji Kalu: I Started RUGA In 2001, I'm One Of Largest Cow Sellers In Nigeria
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections BREAKING: Supreme Court Sacks Ned Nwoko, Senator Nwaoboshi Reclaims Seat
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Call For Obasanjo's Arrest: Yoruba Youths Dare President Buhari's Government, Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Obasanjo, Others On Olakunrin's Death: Consider Your Language Before Speaking On Sensitive Matters
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME College Expels Students Over Alleged Involvement In Sex-hawking Online
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Nigerians Kidnap 5-year-old Boy From School, Kill Him And Ask Father To Pay N50 Million
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
Insurgency Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Nigerians Praise, Knock Obasanjo Over Open Letter To Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Bayelsa Commissioner Found Dead In Her Apartment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME We Wanted To Make $30 Million From President Buhari's In-law Kidnap, Suspects Say
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
International Outrage As Trump Tells Democratic Women of Colour To Leave US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Obasanjo's Letter: The Messenger Is Not Handsome But The Message Is, Shehu Sani Tells Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad