Open Letter: ‘He Spoke The Mind Of Nigerians’, Apostle Suleiman Backs Obasanjo

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, has called on Nigerians to differentiate between politics and reality to solve the nation's security challenges.

He hailed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for writing an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari while warning those who called for his arrest to stop their threats.

Suleiman spoke when he visited Governor Samuel Ortom in Makurdi, Benue State.

He said, “In Obasanjo’s letter, I did not see what he wrote there that has not been happening. People must draw a line between politics and reality. He spoke the mind of Nigerians and should not be castigated.

“I learned some people are calling for his arrest, but before anybody arrests Obasanjo, they should first arrest those who threatened the government by issuing a 30-days ultimatum to the government over the suspension of the RUGA settlement plan.

“Many leaders would prefer to defend their seats and positions at the expense of their people in such situations; the path Governor Ortom took was capable of costing him his second term election but he never bothered."