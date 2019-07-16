We Wanted To Make $30 Million From President Buhari's In-law Kidnap, Suspects Say

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested and paraded 13 people suspected to be part of the gang involved in the kidnapping of Musa Umar, Magajin Garin Daura (District Head of Daura), an in-law of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The police said the suspects were arrested at their hideouts in Daura, Katsina and Kano states.

It would be recalled that Umar was kidnapped in his house by gunmen on May 1, 2019, though he was eventually released after several weeks.

The kidnap gang, according to Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, during the parade of the suspects at the headquarters of the Special Anti-robbery Squad, in Guzape, Abuja, said they were also responsible for the kidnapping and killing of some expatriates who owned and worked in construction companies in Nigeria.

“For every crime committed there were local collaborators,” he added.

Mba called on the National Assembly to improve the security of the country and to also strengthen legislation on heinous crimes such as kidnapping, cattle rustling and unlawful possession of weapons.

One of the suspects revealed that they kidnapped Buhari’s in-law because they wanted to make $30 million from through him as ransom since they believed he was very influential in Daura.

The police said items recovered from the suspects included chemicals for the production of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 20 AK-47 rifles, laptops which contained manual on the manufacturing of bombs, military uniforms, and other dangerous weapons.

Those arrested are Dahiru, 20; Aminu Saleh, 46; Abdullah Mohammed, 26; Bilal Yusuf, 32; and Sarfilu Abdu, 25, a native of Daura; Dahiru Musa, 38; Tukur Bukar, 35; Ibrahim Ibrahim, 26; Mohammed Saidu, 36; Abubakar Adamu, 27; Mustapha Zakariyya, 32; Ibrahim Mohammed, 29; and Bako Mustapha, 29.