BREAKING: Senate Confirms Tanko As Chief Justice Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed Tanko Muhammad as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The confirmation was done today after the acting CJN passed the screening by the legislators.

The lawmakers went into an executive session and resolved to begin the screening and confirmation today.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last Thursday presented the name of the acting chief justice for confirmation as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Buhari's request followed the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC) to make Muhammad the substantive chief justice of Nigeria.

Muhammad was first appointed in January after the suspension the then-Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen, who was accused of false declaration of asset and disgraced out of office.

