BREAKING: Suspected Herdsmen Launch Fresh Attack On Plateau Village Just After Burial Of Victims

Suspected herdsmen have, again, attacked Hukke village in Miango, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

An eyewitness, Ishaya, told SaharaReporters on the phone on Wednesday.

He said: “It is like a war scene right now, they just came to attack and they came in large numbers. They emerged from Yingi axis, around Rukuba. They have been coming to attack our village almost every day.

“This has been going on for about two years now. The Fulani and the Rukuba people join hands together to take the land of the Irigwe people, so they are trying get it by all means because the land is fertile and it is good for grazing for their animals.

“The attack today started immediately after a burial. We went to bury the victims of last night’s attack and after the burial, as we were about to return home, we saw them running towards our village to attack."

When SaharaReporters reached out to Matthias Terna Tyopev, Police Public Relations Officer in Plateau State, he said, “I will call the Divisional Police Officer in the area to confirm and call you back.”

