Buhari Orders Payment Of Minimum Wage But Says No Increase For Workers Earning N30,000 And Above

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate payment of the national minimum wage to federal civil servants.

Dr. Richard Egbule, the Executive Chairman of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), however, told journalists in Abuja on Tuesday that only federal civil servants who earn less than N30,000 monthly would benefit from the implementation.

According to him, the salary structures affected include the consolidated public service salary structure (CONPSS); consolidated health salary structure (CONHESS); consolidated research and allied institutions salary structure (CONRAISS); consolidated tertiary institutions salary structure (CONTISS II) and consolidated tertiary educational institutions salary structure (CONTEDNESS).

“The negotiations between the federal government of Nigeria and the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) on the consequential adjustments arising from the new national minimum wage for officers who earned salaries above N30,000 per month before 18 April 2019 in the federal civil service will continue,” Egbule pointed out.

According to him, the outcome of the negotiations will be implemented with the effect from the date an agreement was reached.

All arrears arising from the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage are expected to be worked out but federal civil servants who earn N30,000 and above will still get their salaries adjusted after the negotiations with the unions, the government official stated during the press briefing.