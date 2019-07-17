Celebrate With Me Boko Haram Or Face The Music, I've Returned To Maiduguri Invigorated, Boasts Newly Promoted Gen. Bulama Biu

Maj.-Gen. Bulama Biu, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Nigerian Army, says he will prefer Boko Haram terrorists to celebrate with him or face his wrath.

Biu was recently given accelerated promotion by President Muhammadu Buhari for the "extraordinary feats, exemplary leadership, commitment and valour" recorded under his command in the counter-insurgency operation in the north-east.

The GOC was promoted to the rank of major general in the Nigerian Army.

"The promotion I was told was as a result of all the efforts and successes we recorded in defeating Boko Haram. Our appreciation will, therefore, be incomplete without calling on the remnants Boko Haram to join in celebrating me by laying down their arms unconditionally as quickly as possible for peace to reign.

"Then, I will have a great sense of fullfilment.

“But where some of them decide not to do so, I want to assure them that I have returned to Maiduguri more reinvigorated, well energized.

"I have my eyes very wide and ever prepared to go after those that are adamant,” the gleeful Nigerian army general told journalists in Maiduguri, Borno State.

According to Biu, the military’s final onslaught against the insurgents would be sustained until they were completely defeated.

The newly-promoted army general, therefore, urged his troops to continue to display professional commitment toward restoring peace in Boko Haram-ravaged north-east.

“This opportunity given to me by way of elevating me to this rank will certainly make me redouble my efforts toward ensuring that we achieve our desired goals.

“I want to thank President Muhammadu Buhari, the Commander-in-Chief for finding me worthy.

"I equally want to thank the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Burutai, who put in all his time and support to ensure that we key into his vision and policies. I owe him a lot of gratitude.

“Today, I am celebrated not only by officers and men of the Division and the Nigerian army, but I believe entire Nigerians," Biu added.