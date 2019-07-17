Celebrate With Me Boko Haram Or Face The Music, I've Returned To Maiduguri Invigorated, Boasts Newly Promoted Gen. Bulama Biu

*I'll go after adamant Boko Haram insurgents

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 17, 2019

Maj.-Gen. Bulama Biu, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Nigerian Army, says he will prefer Boko Haram terrorists to celebrate with him or face his wrath.  

Biu was recently given accelerated promotion by President Muhammadu Buhari for the "extraordinary feats, exemplary leadership, commitment and valour" recorded under his command in the counter-insurgency operation in the north-east.

The GOC was promoted to the rank of major general in the Nigerian Army.

"The promotion I was told was as a result of all the efforts and successes we recorded in defeating Boko Haram. Our appreciation will, therefore, be incomplete without calling on the remnants Boko Haram to join in celebrating me by laying down their arms unconditionally as quickly as possible for peace to reign.

"Then, I will have a great sense of fullfilment.

“But where some of them decide not to do so, I want to assure them that I have returned to Maiduguri more reinvigorated, well energized.

"I have my eyes very wide and ever prepared to go after those that are adamant,” the gleeful Nigerian army general told journalists in Maiduguri, Borno State.

According to Biu, the military’s final onslaught against the insurgents would be sustained until they were completely defeated.

The newly-promoted army general, therefore, urged his troops to continue to display professional commitment toward restoring peace in Boko Haram-ravaged north-east.

“This opportunity given to me by way of elevating me to this rank will certainly make me redouble my efforts toward ensuring that we achieve our desired goals.

“I want to thank President Muhammadu Buhari, the Commander-in-Chief for finding me worthy.

"I equally want to thank the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Burutai, who put in all his time and support to ensure that we key into his vision and policies. I owe him a lot of gratitude.

“Today, I am celebrated not only by officers and men of the Division and the Nigerian army,  but I believe entire Nigerians," Biu added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
Insurgency Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency It Can't Be Well For A Nation, Says Secondus, Where 94-year-old Buries 58-year-old Daughter
0 Comments
14 Minutes Ago
Military Gunmen Kidnap Three Zamfara State Government Officials, Kill One In Kaduna
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
Insurgency Jonathan Visits Fasoranti, Says Insecurity Getting Worse Under Buhari
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Army Speaks On Its 'Encounter' With Boko Haram In Gudumbali
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Military Massive Redeployments, Postings Hit Nigeria's Top Army Officers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections BREAKING: Supreme Court Sacks Ned Nwoko, Senator Nwaoboshi Reclaims Seat
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Journalism Fact Check: Kalu’s Claim On Buhari Not Owning House In Abuja False
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Atiku’s Grand Parody At The Elections Tribunal By Peter Claver Oparah
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Agriculture Orji Kalu: I Started RUGA In 2001, I'm One Of Largest Cow Sellers In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Call For Obasanjo's Arrest: Yoruba Youths Dare President Buhari's Government, Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari To Obasanjo, Others On Olakunrin's Death: Consider Your Language Before Speaking On Sensitive Matters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Open Letter: ‘He Spoke The Mind Of Nigerians’, Apostle Suleiman Backs Obasanjo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
International UPDATE: IMF Managing Director, Christine Lagarde, Explains Why She's Quitting
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Former Vanguard Newspaper Employees Jailed For Fraud
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Education American Varsities Offer $7.5m Scholarships To Nigerian Students
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Chinese Quarries, Others In Search Of Solid Minerals Endanger Lives In Ogun State
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Nigerians Kidnap 5-year-old Boy From School, Kill Him And Ask Father To Pay N50 Million
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad