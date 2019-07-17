Court To Hear El-Zakzaky's Application For Medical Trip To India Thursday

Ibrahim El-Zazaky the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, has applied for a court leave to travel to India for medical treatment.

The application would be heard before a Kaduna State High Court on Thursday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The IMN leader is standing trial over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace among other charges.

Dari Bayero, the State Director of Public Prosecution, said the IMN leader, who is standing trial before the state High Court, brought the application seeking the court’s permission to travel outside the country.

According to the official, the IMN leader and his wife had applied to be granted permission to travel to Metanta Hospital, New Delhi, India and return to Nigeria for the continuation of the trial as soon as they are discharged.

Bayero said that Justice D.H Khobo would preside over the hearing on the application on July 18.

Justice Gideon Kurada, who was handling the case, on April 25 adjourned the trial of the IMN leader indefinitely.

The indefinite adjournment was to enable the judge serve on the panel of the Presidential and National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal in Yobe.

Femi Falana (SAN), the lead counsel to the defendants had told newsmen after the adjournment his clients, El-Zakzaky and wife Zinat, were in dire need of medical attention, the reason why they could not appear in court at the time.

Falana had said that his clients had not been given adequate medical care since their detention on December 14, 2015.

Before the indefinite adjournment, the court had on Tuesday, Jan. 22, ordered the Kaduna State Government to avail the IMN leader and his wife Zinat, access to medical care.