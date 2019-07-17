El-Rufai Submits N81bn Supplementary Budget

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 17, 2019

Nasir El-Rufai, the Governor of Kaduna State, has submitted N81bn supplementary budget to the state House of Assembly for ratification.  

The house was notified through a letter read by Aminu Shagali, Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, on Wednesday.

The speaker said this would be the first supplementary budget for 2019.

“The first supplementary budget for 2019 has been brought to the house by the governor and it will be forwarded to the House Committee on Appropriation for consideration,” he said.  

The Speaker said the ad hoc committee on appropriation, which would look at the supplementary budget, would be chaired by the immediate past Chairman on Appropriation, Ahmad Mohammed, and other members of the committee.  

He said they were expected to submit their report on Thursday. 

Samuel Ubankato, a member representing Kajuru constituency, lauded the development, stating that the state is in dire need of infrastructural development.
 

