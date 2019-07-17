Whistleblower George Uboh Laments Detention In Kuje Prison, Exposes Confessional Letters Emefiele Wrote Police Admitting Missing N500bn

George Uboh

George Uboh, who heads the nongovernmental George Uboh Whistleblowers Network, has released more details about the N500bn Central Bank of Nigeria scandal.

Uboh is in Kuje prison where is held for exposing financial misappropriation by Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“I was arraigned on Friday July 5. The judge heard the bail application and ordered I be brought on July 10th for ruling. He again ordered I be remanded at Kuje prison thereafter. Still, he did not sit for the hearing. Now there is no court date. I am here detained perpetually,” he told SaharaReporters.

In the new documents released by Uboh, Emefiele wrote to the Nigerian Police admitting an exclusive audio conversation obtained by SaharaReporters in which he and other top officials of the apex bank detailed how to cover up N500bn they stole from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

In a new letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Emefiele said, “It is apparent from the audio clips that my telephones, including mobile and those of top officials of the bank must have been bugged. This is no doubt a very disturbing development of monumental proportions.”

Emefiele begged the IGP to “use his good offices” to “unravel the circumstances surrounding the bugging and wiretapping of the bank's telephone and the release of my private/confidential telephone conversations with other top officials of the CBN to Sahara Reporters.”

George Uboh, on April 2, 2019, wrote Emefiele in a letter titled, “Request to remit over $2,564,000,000 Federal Government funds missing under your watch to TSA.”

The letter partly reads, "Uboh consequently filed a suit against Emefiele in the Federal High Court suit No FHC/ABJ/419/2019. The suit was amended two weeks ago and there are more evidence than this.

The amount missing has increased to over $2.8 billion.

"The Nigeria Police, through the DIG investigations, Tony Michael, had filed a two-count charge against Uboh, alleging that Uboh furnished false information when he wrote Emefiele that Uboh defamed Emefiele when the letter was published.

"As required by law, Emefiele is mandated to file a complaint to the Police alleging that Uboh provided false information and defamed him.This is a condition precedent.

"Someone must complain to the public for the police to act. In this case, the letter Emefiele wrote the IGP with reference No GUD/GOV/CON/DGC/164/046, dated May 14, 2019, captioned Security Breach at the Central Bank of Nigeria-Request for Investigation, and had no bearing with the subject matter— missing at the CBN."

Emefiele is asking the IGP in his letter to investigate the audio tape published by Sahara Reporters on May 12, 2019 in which Emefiele and some CBN staff were discussing and panicking over missing N500bn. See Also Breaking News CAUGHT ON TAPE: How Central Bank Governor Emefiele, Deputy Adamu And Top Officials Discussed How To Cover-Up N500bn Which They Stole From The CBN