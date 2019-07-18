BREAKING: Mikel Obi Retires From International Football

The Super Eagles captain sustained an injury during the 2019 AFCON competition in Egypt and was only able to play two games during the group stage.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 18, 2019

John Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Captain, has announced his retirement from his international career after Nigeria’s third-place finish in the 32nd Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Mikel’s decision to quit the Super eagles was made known after the victory against Tunisia in the battle for third place at the 2019 AFCON

The Super Eagles captain sustained an injury during the 2019 AFCON competition in Egypt and was only able to play two games during the group stage.

Since August 2005, Mikel has been a key player of the Super Eagles spending 13 years with the team.

Mikel played two FIFA World Cup and four Africa Cup of Nations, where he won the 2013 AFCON and a bronze medal in 2019.

In a post on Instagram, he said: “Egypt is a country where I’ve started and have finished my national career,” explaining that exactly 13 years ago, he started his first competitive match for the Super Eagles in Egypt against Zimbabwe.

"In 2006 I played my first official championship for my country. 2019 African Cup of Nations marks my last championship for the national team with Super Eagles.  

"My national career started in 2003, under 17 World Cup and I’m grateful to the national team for placing me on the world arena and allowing me to show my skill and have an incredible national and international career.  

"At the age of 32, it’s time for me to retire from the national team and let the youth take over, who’ve done an amazing job securing a bronze medal at Afcon 2019.  

"Thank you to all my Nigerian supporters and to my country for all the trust, support and love you’ve shown me over the past 15 years."

John Obi Mikel has scored a total of seven goals and appeared in 94 games for the National team since the inception of his National career for Nigeria.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Egypt is a country where I’ve started and have finished my National career. In 2006 I played my first official championship for my Country. 2019 African Cup of Nations marks my last championship for National Team with Super Eagles. My national career started in 2003 under 17 World Cup and I’m grateful for the national team for placing me on the world arena and giving me an opportunity to show my skill and have an incredible National and International career. At the age of 32 it’s time for me to retire from the National team and let the youth take over, who’ve done an amazing job securing a bronze medal at AFCON 2019. Thank you to all my Nigerian supporters and to my Country for all the trust, support and love you’ve shown me over the past 15 years. Mikel am out!

A post shared by Mikel Obi (@mikel_john_obi) on

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Helping the Nigerian Economy Stay in Shape
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion Jonathan & NNPC’s Unbalanced Oil Revenue Accounts
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion How Virgin Atlantic 'Fright' Almost Stole Ngugi's Christmas
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion How Federal And State Governments Can Afford To Pay Civil Servants A Living Wage
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion Relevant Ideology: Masterkey To Igbo Development
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Sports One of Gadhafi's Sons Killed In NATO Airstrike, Libyan Official Says-CNN
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption EFCC Hands Over Property Seized From Badeh To Voice of Nigeria
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Agriculture RUGA: Clark, Adebanjo, Nwodo Knock Ango Abdullahi Over Calls For Northerners To Leave South, Urge Buhari To Intervene
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Agriculture Fulani Herdsmen: Buhari Blasts Northern Elders Forum
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Agriculture RUGA: We Won’t Succumb To Arewa Youths' 30-day Ultimatum-IPOB
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Exclusive Whistleblower George Uboh Laments Detention In Kuje Prison, Exposes Confessional Letters Emefiele Wrote Police Admitting Missing N500bn
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Education Graduates Of Benin Republic Universities Can't Write Any English Word -NYSC Director General
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Rapists To Be Castrated In New Law
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Atiku Vs Buhari: Court Orders INEC To Produce Documents Requested By PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Nigeria: Divided Nation, Breakup Inevitable By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Chartered Plane For Federal Lawmakers To Cause Mischief In Edo, Edo Speaker Alleges
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Agriculture Ruga: Don’t Sell Land More Than 5 Hectares, Abia Government Warns Citizens
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Unity Of Nigeria Is Negotiable, Says Coalition Of Yoruba, Middle Belt Groups
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad