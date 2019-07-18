BREAKING: Mikel Obi Retires From International Football

John Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Captain, has announced his retirement from his international career after Nigeria’s third-place finish in the 32nd Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Mikel’s decision to quit the Super eagles was made known after the victory against Tunisia in the battle for third place at the 2019 AFCON

The Super Eagles captain sustained an injury during the 2019 AFCON competition in Egypt and was only able to play two games during the group stage.

Since August 2005, Mikel has been a key player of the Super Eagles spending 13 years with the team.

Mikel played two FIFA World Cup and four Africa Cup of Nations, where he won the 2013 AFCON and a bronze medal in 2019.

In a post on Instagram, he said: “Egypt is a country where I’ve started and have finished my national career,” explaining that exactly 13 years ago, he started his first competitive match for the Super Eagles in Egypt against Zimbabwe.

"In 2006 I played my first official championship for my country. 2019 African Cup of Nations marks my last championship for the national team with Super Eagles.

"My national career started in 2003, under 17 World Cup and I’m grateful to the national team for placing me on the world arena and allowing me to show my skill and have an incredible national and international career.

"At the age of 32, it’s time for me to retire from the national team and let the youth take over, who’ve done an amazing job securing a bronze medal at Afcon 2019.

"Thank you to all my Nigerian supporters and to my country for all the trust, support and love you’ve shown me over the past 15 years."

John Obi Mikel has scored a total of seven goals and appeared in 94 games for the National team since the inception of his National career for Nigeria.