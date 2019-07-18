NFF President Amaju Pinnick Reacts To Removal: I Have Differences Of Focus, Direction With CAF President

According to a press statement by Ademola Olajire, NFF’s media director, Amaju Pinnick’s tenure as the first vice president of CAF was not extended at the 32nd Executive Congress held at Marriot Hotel, Cairo in Egypt, on Thursday.

“In line with Article 22(4) of the CAF Statutes, every two years when elections are held at the CAF Congress (as took place today), the CAF Executive Committee on the proposal of the CAF President, elects a 1st, 2nd and 3rd Vice President respectively from among its members,” the statement said.

It added, “Significantly, the renewal of Amaju Pinnick’s tenure was not proposed by the CAF president because of fundamental differences on focus and direction.

“Pinnick accepted the decision of the president as it aligned with his own view having considered matters surrounding the administration of African football which has dovetailed into the Nigerian football space. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Pinnick Impeached As CAF First Vice President

“He will, however, remain a bonafide member of the CAF Executive Committee to continue with his mandate as such.

“It has, however, been an excellent opportunity to serve as the number two football administrator in the entire African continent and my commitment to the game is perpetual while my support for my colleagues in the Executive Committee remains steadfast.

“I congratulate, Omari, Lekja and Danny on the assumption of their new roles as 1st, 2nd and 3rd Vice CAF Presidents respectively.”