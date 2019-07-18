Nigerian Lecturer Sacked By Ghana Varsity Recounts Ordeal, Vows Never To Go Back To Ghana

The Professor of English noted that the meeting in the video was supposed to be a private discussion and not a lecture as Ghanaian media claimed, adding that it was not meant to condemn the people of Ghana.

The professor of English noted that the meeting in the video was supposed to be a private discussion and not a lecture as the Ghanaian media claimed, adding that it was not meant to condemn the people of Ghana.  

Austin Nwagbara, the Nigerian Professor sacked by a Ghanaian university over  unsavoury comments about Ghana, has recounted his ordeal, vowing not to go back to Ghana because of the humiliation.

He spoke on Thursday in Abuja at a meeting with the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Citizens in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Nwagbara noted that the police further complicated the matter when he voluntarily reported at the police station alongside the Nigeria High Commissioner. He claimed the police twisted the story that he was arrested and handcuffed.  

The Professor of English noted that the meeting in the video was supposed to be a private discussion and not a lecture as Ghanaian media claimed, adding that it was not meant to condemn the people of Ghana.  

He said the Ghanaian media deliberately skewed the story as part of their anti-Nigeria agenda with the view to cast aspersion on Nigerians living in their country.  

He added that the entire story was orchestrated to run Nigeria down.

He said, "It was a gathering of Nigerians who came out to see how the unfriendly relationship between Ghanaians and Nigerians could be resolved. For a large part of that meeting, Nigerians were taking the blame but the person who edited the video has his agenda.  

“I know that nobody likes to be condemned and the intention was not to talk bad about Ghanaians. I have a great Ghanaian friend. I taught many Ghanaian students and we have been in good relationships. There are great Ghanaian scholars but the media projected it in a strange way, saying,  "who is  this Nigerian to come and question our system."

"You cannot plan a coup in an open place, you cannot do it in an open restaurant and what will I be planning a coup for? That is an absolute lack of knowledge to say a Nigerian with thirty others were planning to take over the government of Ghana."

The professor also said he was not given enough time to defend himself before the panel of enquiry set up by the university to investigate the matter.  . 

The University of Education, Winneba, Ghana, had sacked Nwagbara, a visiting Nigerian lecturer, over comments he made in a video that has since gone viral.

He was accused of making unsavoury, unethical and damning comments about Ghana, its history as well as its educational system. 

