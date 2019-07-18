Ooni Visits Buhari, Says We Don't Want War In South-West

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunlesi has raised the alarm over the security challenges in the country, declaring that the southwest does not want war.

Oba Ogunlusi made this known at a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the statehouse on Thursday, ChannelsTV reports.

Speaking on behalf of other traditional leaders in the region, he noted that the challenge in the southwestern part of the country was real as most rural communities have been occupied by strange people.

The Ooni reiterated that the traditional leaders were worried and prepared to work with the government as they called for a reinforcement of federal apparatus to defend themselves from people he describes as bad eggs who may not all necessarily be Fulanis.

He called on all those beating the drums of war as well as politicians escalating issues to desist from acts capable of causing anarchy as the nation cannot withstand a war.

He further disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari assured him that he will reveal his own side of the story on the issue of Ruga settlement as the issue has been taken out of context.

President Buhari also said that firm and unwavering action is required to put the security threats under control adding that any evasion of rules and regulations in ways that aid corruption and illicit financial outflows must be vigorously fought and defeated.

