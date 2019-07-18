Ooni Visits Buhari, Says We Don't Want War In South-West

Speaking on behalf of other traditional leaders in the region, he noted that the challenge in the southwestern part of the country was real as most rural communities have been occupied by strange people.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 18, 2019

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunlesi has raised the alarm over the security challenges in the country, declaring that the southwest does not want war. 

Oba Ogunlusi made this known at a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the statehouse on Thursday, ChannelsTV reports.

Speaking on behalf of other traditional leaders in the region, he noted that the challenge in the southwestern part of the country was real as most rural communities have been occupied by strange people.

The Ooni reiterated that the traditional leaders were worried and prepared to work with the government as they called for a reinforcement of federal apparatus to defend themselves from people he describes as bad eggs who may not all necessarily be Fulanis.

He called on all those beating the drums of war as well as politicians escalating issues to desist from acts capable of causing anarchy as the nation cannot withstand a war.

He further disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari assured him that he will reveal his own side of the story on the issue of Ruga settlement as the issue has been taken out of context.

President Buhari also said that firm and unwavering action is required to put the security threats under control adding that any evasion of rules and regulations in ways that aid corruption and illicit financial outflows must be vigorously fought and defeated.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption EFCC Hands Over Property Seized From Badeh To Voice of Nigeria
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Agriculture RUGA: Clark, Adebanjo, Nwodo Knock Ango Abdullahi Over Calls For Northerners To Leave South, Urge Buhari To Intervene
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Agriculture Fulani Herdsmen: Buhari Blasts Northern Elders Forum
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Agriculture RUGA: We Won’t Succumb To Arewa Youths' 30-day Ultimatum-IPOB
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Chartered Plane For Federal Lawmakers To Cause Mischief In Edo, Edo Speaker Alleges
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive Whistleblower George Uboh Laments Detention In Kuje Prison, Exposes Confessional Letters Emefiele Wrote Police Admitting Missing N500bn
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption EFCC Hands Over Property Seized From Badeh To Voice of Nigeria
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Agriculture RUGA: Clark, Adebanjo, Nwodo Knock Ango Abdullahi Over Calls For Northerners To Leave South, Urge Buhari To Intervene
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Agriculture Fulani Herdsmen: Buhari Blasts Northern Elders Forum
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME We Killed Nigerian Bar Association Chairman For Cornering N18 Million -- Internet Fraudsters
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Agriculture RUGA: We Won’t Succumb To Arewa Youths' 30-day Ultimatum-IPOB
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education Graduates Of Benin Republic Universities Can't Write Any English Word -NYSC Director General
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Chartered Plane For Federal Lawmakers To Cause Mischief In Edo, Edo Speaker Alleges
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive Whistleblower George Uboh Laments Detention In Kuje Prison, Exposes Confessional Letters Emefiele Wrote Police Admitting Missing N500bn
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
International Trump Survives Third Impeachment Vote At Congress
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Agriculture Ruga: Don’t Sell Land More Than 5 Hectares, Abia Government Warns Citizens
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria: Divided Nation, Breakup Inevitable By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Rapists To Be Castrated In New Law
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad