After SaharaReporters Story, Justice Ekwo Releases AAC Judgment Copy

It will be recalled that Justice Ekwo upheld the suspension of the National Chairman of the AAC, Omoyele Sowore, and Deputy National Chairman, Malcolm Fabiyi, on July 12, 2019.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 19, 2019

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has released the true copy of the judgment he passed in the case between the leadership of the AAC and the expelled Secretary of the party, Leonard Ezenwa.

The move came after a story by SaharaReporters revealed that Justice Ekwo was withholding the true copy of the judgment to prevent the Sowore's AAC from appealing the judgment within the stipulated period of appeal. 

He had said the judgment would not be ready until after his vacation in September. See Also Legal Federal Judge Inyang Ekwo Refuses AAC Copy Of Judgement 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

On Friday afternoon, however, AAC lawyers representing Omoyele Sowore got a call to pick up the judgment. 

According to Section 294 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) states thus: 294. (1) "Every court established under this Constitution shall deliver its decision in writing not later than ninety days after the conclusion of the evidence and final addresses and furnish all parties to the cause or matter determined with duly authenticated copies of the decision within seven days of the delivery thereof."

The AAC had planned to petition the National Judicial Council or sue Justice Ekwo.

SaharaReporters confirms that the judge was under immense pressure to release the judgment after its report.

SaharaReporters, New York

