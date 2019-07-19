Breaking: Colonel, Captain Killed As B’Haram Ambushes Troops

Two senior military officers, a colonel and captain, as well as three other soldiers were killed on Wednesday as the Nigerian troops recorded another gain in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations.

The colonel, captain as well as the three soldiers, were said to have run into an ambush of fleeing terrorists from Jakana, while on transit from Maiduguri to Damaturu, leading to their unfortunate death.

However, the Nigerian troops reportedly killed an unspecified number of Boko Haram fighters loyal to ISIS and recovered many war equipment. Among the equipment recovered are one anti-aircraft gun, two rocket-propelled grenades (RPG) tubes, two AK 47 Rifles, fifteen machine gun rounds and twelve AK 47 NATO rounds.

A statement signed by Colonel Ado Isa, Deputy Director, Public Relations of Operation Lafiya Dole, states that the troops "dealt with and neutralised Boko Haram terrorists when they attempted to infiltrate a military base.

"Troops of 212 Battalion deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Jakana, on17July 2019 dealt with and neutralised an unconfirmed number of Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists when they woefully attempted to infiltrate our base in dire need for logistics.

"The terrorists came at about 1845 hours in seven gun trucks and fought fiercely to infiltrate the camp, but the attack was thwarted with heavy fire and bombardment by the gallant and patriotic troops who were vigilant and battle-ready.

"The terrorists couldn't bear the firepower any longer after losing a significant number of both equipment and personnel in an exchange of fire. They lost initiative and withdrew in disarray along the Benisheikh - Damaturu axis, - abandoning a damaged utility gun truck which was earmarked to convey looted items.

"The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai , while commiserating with the families of the fallen heroes reiterated that "Personnel of the Nigerian Army will never be deterred in the ongoing noble and patriotic fight against terrorism and insurgency in the North East.”