Save Lagos From Child Cultism, African Action Congress Tells Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Chapter of the African Action Congress has called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to immediately address child cultism and insecurity in Lagos.

The party stated that the terror of child cultism was rapidly growing in the state, estimating that 'six out of every ten children' in Lagos are cultists.

The party said, "a 72-hour mass violence of child cultism with different names like "Omo Kesari" , "Awawa" "One Million Boys," Seven Street Boys in Oshodi; Judas Iscariot Boys in Ejigbo; and others in Idimu, Ikotun and other areas vindicate the reports that Lagos is one of the most underdeveloped states in Nigeria, given the wealth owned by the state and the fact that its debt is second only to the Federal Government."

Kunle Wizeman Ajayi, Acting State Chair of AAC, heaped the blame of child cultism on the low quality of education in the state, adding that the political leaders further impoverished the people by taking over all local trade places in the state.

“The reign of child cultism today can be attributed to the general collapse of public education in Lagos as well as the mass unemployment in the state. Private schools are times three of public schools.

“It is also appalling that most of the trading power of our poor people like markets, mechanic villages, and sports arenas have all been destroyed, seized.

"Then what kind of government is ignoring the night economy? This is a lucrative economy that can even resolve unemployment as well as reduce child cultism,” Wizeman said.

He stressed that the Lagos State government must put measures in place to equip and ensure all children have access to free education.

He also urged the state governor to desist from the indiscriminate arrest of innocent citizens through the machinery of the state government.

"Child cultists can be trained to become the greats of the future with democratic, pro-people standards!

“Governor Sanwo-Olu must also not resort to setting the Lagos Task Force loose to arrest traders, innocent citizens, and Okada riders. Face the real issues and tackle the problems headlong.

“Even if a government wants to prevent trade littering the streets, is it not much more correct to create alternative spaces for these traders instead of violent repression.

“Lagos AAC calls on Lagos towns to immediately build independent community Vigilance Teams. Then we all need to demand that Lagos is truly made working at all levels through free functional and compulsory education.

"Massive industrialisation and creative development of the night economy are needed to cater for employment and reducing poverty,” Wizeman stated.