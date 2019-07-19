Save Lagos From Child Cultism, African Action Congress Tells Sanwo-Olu

He also urged the state governor to desist from the indiscriminate arrest of innocent citizens through the machinery of the state government.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 19, 2019

The Lagos State Chapter of the African Action Congress has called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to immediately address child cultism and insecurity in Lagos.

The party stated that the terror of child cultism was rapidly growing in the state, estimating that 'six out of every ten children' in Lagos are cultists.

The party said, "a 72-hour mass violence of child cultism with different names like "Omo Kesari" , "Awawa" "One Million Boys," Seven Street Boys in Oshodi; Judas Iscariot Boys in Ejigbo; and others in Idimu, Ikotun and other areas vindicate the reports that Lagos is one of the most underdeveloped states in Nigeria, given the wealth owned by the state and the fact that its debt is second only to the Federal Government."

Kunle Wizeman Ajayi, Acting State Chair of AAC, heaped the blame of child cultism on the low quality of education in the state, adding that the political leaders further impoverished the people by taking over all local trade places in the state.

“The reign of child cultism today can be attributed to the general collapse of public education in Lagos as well as the mass unemployment in the state. Private schools are times three of public schools.

“It is also appalling that most of the trading power of our poor people like markets, mechanic villages, and sports arenas have all been destroyed, seized.

"Then what kind of government is ignoring the night economy? This is a lucrative economy that can even resolve unemployment as well as reduce child cultism,” Wizeman said.

He stressed that the Lagos State government must put measures in place to equip and ensure all children have access to free education.

He also urged the state governor to desist from the indiscriminate arrest of innocent citizens through the machinery of the state government.

"Child cultists can be trained to become the greats of the future with democratic, pro-people standards!

“Governor Sanwo-Olu must also not resort to setting the Lagos Task Force loose to arrest traders, innocent citizens, and Okada riders. Face the real issues and tackle the problems headlong.

“Even if a government wants to prevent trade littering the streets, is it not much more correct to create alternative spaces for these traders instead of violent repression.

“Lagos AAC calls on Lagos towns to immediately build independent community Vigilance Teams. Then we all need to demand that Lagos is truly made working at all levels through free functional and compulsory education.

"Massive industrialisation and creative development of the night economy are needed to cater for employment and reducing poverty,” Wizeman stated.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Ooni Visits Buhari, Says We Don't Want War In South-West
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME REVEALED: Nigeria Is Infiltrated By Three Forces Behind Herdsmen, Says Gani Adams
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics United States Of Biafra: Asari Dokubo Urges Niger Deltans To Join South-east, Slams Northerners
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Agriculture RUGA: Clark, Adebanjo, Nwodo Knock Ango Abdullahi Over Calls For Northerners To Leave South, Urge Buhari To Intervene
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Atiku Gets 55 Cartons Of Documents From INEC As He Closes His Case Today
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency Falana Faults Lawan’s Proposal For National Summit On Security
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Pinnick Impeached As CAF First Vice President
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption NFF President Amaju Pinnick Reacts To Removal: I Have Differences Of Focus, Direction With CAF President
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Army Commander, 20 Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Ooni Visits Buhari, Says We Don't Want War In South-West
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME REVEALED: Nigeria Is Infiltrated By Three Forces Behind Herdsmen, Says Gani Adams
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency Gunmen kill Soldiers, Kidnap Expatriate On Construction Site
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Nigerian Lecturer Sacked By Ghana Varsity Recounts Ordeal, Vows Never To Go Back To Ghana
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Agriculture Government Plans To Issue Birth Certificates For Cattle
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics United States Of Biafra: Asari Dokubo Urges Niger Deltans To Join South-east, Slams Northerners
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME We Killed Nigerian Bar Association Chairman For Cornering N18 Million -- Internet Fraudsters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Father Rapes Daughter, 15, To Confirm Her Virginity
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Energy Electricity Consumers To Start Getting Meters Before Payment August, Says Nigerian Government
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad