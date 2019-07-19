Suspected Cultists Kill 300-Level OOU student

According to an eye witness, who pleaded anonymity, the suspected cultists came on a bike, got very close to him and shot Sideeq in the eyes.

by ABIODUN SANUSI Jul 19, 2019

A 19-year-old 300 level student of Olabisi Onabanjo University with matric number SMS/16/17/0983 was reportedly killed by suspected cultists in Ago-Iwoye area of Ogun State on Wednesday.

An eye witness, who pleaded anonymity, told SaharaReporters that the cultists came on a bike, and shot him at a close range before speeding off.

A statement by the OOU Students' Union President, Akinbo Afolabi, and the Public Relations Officer, Najimu Oladele, partly reads, “A student of this citadel of learning, Odeyale Sideeq Damilola, in the department of Business Administration, has been shot dead at his residence, No 3, Oke Ebute, Ago-Iwoye this evening by suspected cultists.

“According to an eye witness, who pleaded anonymity, the suspected cultists came on a bike, got very close to him and shot Sideeq in the eyes.

“Owing to this, the union hereby implore OOUITES to be careful of who they relate with, accept as friends and also the people they allow into their homes.If you notice any suspicious movement within your vicinity, kindly report the person to the nearest police station."

“A meeting was held with the university management and the king of Ago-Iwoye, and security operatives have swung into action," Afolabi told SaharaReporters on the phone.

The General Secretary of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun JCC, Adeyemi Samson told SaharaReporters that there had been a series of meetings among stakeholders of the university, the monarch, Oba Samuel Awoyinfa of Ago-Iwoye, and the security operatives in the bid to find the culprits and bring them to justice.

