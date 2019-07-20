‘#SayNoToIntimidation’, Aisha Buhari Responds To SaharaReporters' Story On Police Invasion of Dakolo’s Residence

The police had invited Busola Dakolo, popular photographer and wife of musician Timi Dakolo, for investigation after storming their Lagos residence on Sunday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 20, 2019


The wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has responded to SaharaReporter’s story on the invasion of Timi Dakolo’s residence by the men of the Nigerian Police Force.

The letter of invitation from the police signed by DCP Kolo Yusuf, Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGP Special Tactical Squad, read in part, "This office is investigating a case of criminal conspiracy, falsehood, and a threat to life that your name was mentioned.

"You are kindly requested to interview the undersigned officer on 23/07/2019 by 1000hrs for fact findings through DSP, Ibrahim Agu, with telephone number 08037864191."

Before summoning the photographer for an interview, a source, who spoke with SaharaReporters, had narrated how the police asked Busola Dakolo to recant her confession by signing a document. Busola reportedly declined the request.

Responding to SaharaReporter’s tweet, Aisha Buhari wrote, “ATTENTION: INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE #SayNoToRape #JusticeForRapeVictims #SayNoToIntimidation.” 

Many Nigerians have continued to praise the President’s wife for taking a stand and for calling the IGP’s attention to the issue.

