Airport Intruder Is A Niger Republic citizen - FAAN MD

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Hamish Yadudu, says Friday's airport intruder is Usman Adamu, a citizen of Niger Republic.

Yadudu also said that the aircraft climber suspect was first arrested on Sunday night around 10 pm within the airport vicinity by its Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel, but was released a few hours later.

FAAN also said that it was taking full responsibility for the huge security breach at the airport, but said no stone would be left unturned to unravel those behind the breach.

Yadudu stated this today at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, during an event in the state.

He stated that the suspect had been handed over to the Nigerian Police Force for further interrogation.

He added: "The authority takes full responsibility for the breach. Federal Government, through the Ministry of Transport and Honourable Minister of State, Aviation has already assisted us in the award of contracts for perimeter fences at the airports, including detection devices and CCTV cameras with infrared capacity for night operations.

"I want to assure travellers and airport users that new measures are already being put in place to enhance security at the nation's airports."

"I want to assure travellers and airport users that new measures are already being put in place to enhance security at the nation's airports."

He added that plans were also underway to erect observation towers this year, to enable proper monitor and coverage of the airport.

Yadudu noted that already, FAAN had a security patrol/escort team in place for arriving and departing aircraft but another joint patrol team involving FAAN AVSEC, the Police and the Military has also been constituted to assist in protecting the sanctity of our airside and ensuring the security of live operations and the travelling public using our facilities.

Yadudu admitted that globally, new threats were springing up daily and the criminal elements were fashioning out ways to circumvent security architectures.

He, however, added that it was up to FAAN to continuously improve on security and put adequate measures in place to mitigate the threats.

He noted that FAAN would continue to work with relevant stakeholders and the regulatory agencies towards ensuring safe operations at our airports.