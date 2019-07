Police officers are currently at the Lagos residence of popular Nigerian musician, Timi Dakolo, and his wife, Busola Dakolo.

The officers came in a van with number plate BR932KSF.



Busola Dakolo had alleged that Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion raped her as a teenager in his church in Ilorin. See Also Scandal 'Be Happy A Man Of God Disvirgined You', Busola Dakolo, Wife of Timi Dakolo, Narrates How Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Raped Her



Sources at the Dakolo residence said the policemen, numbering three, were trying to force them (Dakolos) to go to Abuja against their will.



Details later.....