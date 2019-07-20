Corruption: Make Public Officials Swear With Ogun, Not Bible Or Quoran, Lagos Monarch Urges

The Osolo of Isolo, Oba Kabiru Adelaja, has said that the rate of corruption among public officials would dwindle if traditional means of oath-taking like Ogun is employed during their swearing-in ceremonies.

Adelaja said that the traditional process would put fear in the hearts of leaders on the need to be upright in their dealings with the people they serve and be accountable for their decisions.

The traditional ruler, who made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said that many politicians and government officials lack the fear of God because they see God as merciful and forgiving.

He said that if leaders are made to take oath of office through the traditional gods, most government officials would be more conscientious in carrying out their activities.

“Leaders know they can get away with Christianity or Islam, but if they take oaths based on traditional gods like Ogun, they will never steal, knowing those gods do not accept sorry.

“They know that the gods will not spare them when they err. You steal, you die.

“We must practice our culture; all tribes have different cultures. If it is adopted while taking the oath of office, our leaders will be accountable.

“Let us go back to our culture. Anybody who wants to hold any political office, that needs to carry out projects, should be made to swear before Ogun,” he told NAN.

The monarch decried the rate of corruption among leaders within their short stay in the office, which, he said, could be linked to the state of poverty in the nation.

“Majority of kidnappers being arrested are graduates. After all said and done, they will say it is because the have no jobs,” he said.

The monarch appealed to the various tiers of government to create more employment opportunities for graduates in the country.