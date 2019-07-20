Man Electrocuted In Anambra While Trying To Prune Tree

The deceased was believed to have had contact with something bearing electricity current while on the three trying to shed the branches, and got electrocuted.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 20, 2019

 

A middle-aged man identified as Nduka Emeziagbala, died on Friday, at Enugwu-Agidi community in Anambra in circumstances suspected to be electrocution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered on Saturday that the incident occurred while the victim was up on a breadfruit tree, which he was hired to cut its branches under electricity high tension cable in the community.

The deceased was believed to have had contact with something bearing electricity current while on the three trying to shed the branches, and got electrocuted.

He was said to have fallen off the tree and died in a condition depicting electrocution.

An eyewitness said that the deceased from Iruobieri village was given the job following the warning by Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) on the dangers of the tree.

The company had said that it was necessary to cut down the tree to ensure the free flow of electricity current on the wires.

“In the process, the young man was hired to cut down branches of the tree because of the repeated warning from officers of the EEDC,” the source said.

Another source, who said that the incident had thrown the entire community in Njikoka Local Government Area into the morning, described the deceased as “a quiet young man, who cared for his mother more than his siblings’’.

In his reaction, President-General of Enugwu-Agidi Brotherly Union (EBU), Mr Chidi Okoye, described the incident as regrettable but blamed it on the carelessness of the deceased.

Okoye said the leadership of the union had earlier engaged some villagers on the need to allow EEDC to cut down the tree due to the inherent dangers it posed.

“It is unfortunate that the young man died in that manner. We expected that there would have been a proper communication with the EEDC before cutting down the tree.

“He just lost his life out of sheer carelessness. The sad incident is a lesson to everybody in the community,” he said.

Okoye, however, cautioned youths in the area not to take laws into their hands, advising that there was no need for civil unrest in the community as a result of the incident.

He disclosed that the deceased’s body had been deposited in a mortuary in the community.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mr Haruna Mohammed, told NAN that the case was not reported to the police.

Mohammed, however, said that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the area notified him that the deceased did not die of electrocution.

“Investigation revealed that the deceased fell from Ukwa (breadfruit) tree and became unconscious.

“He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

“But, the matter was not officially reported to the police,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Atiku, PDP Beg For More Time To Prove Buhari Didn’t Win Election, Tribunal Rejects Request
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Gets 55 Cartons Of Documents From INEC As He Closes His Case Today
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News JUST IN: Four Killed, Others Trapped As Building Collapses In Delta
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Agriculture RUGA: Stay Where You Are And Defend Yourselves, Miyetti Allah Tells Fulani Herdsmen
0 Comments
21 Minutes Ago
Elections UPDATE: Tribunal Throws Out Atiku's Request To Inspect Server
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Opinion Amina Zakari And The Logic Of Rejectionism By Gimba Kakanda
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption NFF President Amaju Pinnick Reacts To Removal: I Have Differences Of Focus, Direction With CAF President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Pinnick Impeached As CAF First Vice President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Security Breach At MMIA: FAAN Suspends Security Chiefs Indefinitely
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME REVEALED: Nigeria Is Infiltrated By Three Forces Behind Herdsmen, Says Gani Adams
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal After SaharaReporters Story, Justice Ekwo Releases AAC Judgment Copy
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics United States Of Biafra: Asari Dokubo Urges Niger Deltans To Join South-east, Slams Northerners
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Apostle Suleman, Nnamdi Kanu, And FFK Are Merchants Of Dangerous Tribalism By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money I Refused To Share Money With People Who Brought Me To Power, That’s My Offence –Governor Obaseki
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ganduje To Buhari: Abolish Herdsmen Movement From North To South
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Free Speech Shi’ite Protest: We Have No Hand In El-Zakzaky’s Detention, Presidency Claims
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Father Rapes Daughter, 15, To Confirm Her Virginity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Xenophobic Attacks: Fear Grips Nigerians Abroad
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad