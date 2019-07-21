Busola, Timi Dakolo Given Letter Of Invitation, Not Arrest Warrant -Inspector-General Of Police

The statement noted that the invitation was sequel to an ongoing police investigation touching on the wider and highly publicized case involving Busola Dakolo, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, and others.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 21, 2019

 

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, says a letter of invitation, not an arrest warrant, was sent to Busola and Timi Dakolo over the rape allegations levelled against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, founder of Common Wealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

This was contained in a statement by the police spokesman, Frank Mba.

The statement said, "The Nigeria Police is confirming that its operatives today, 20th July 2019 served official invitation letters on Busola and Timi Dakolo. The invitation is sequel to an on-going police investigation touching on the wider and highly publicized case involving Bisola Dakolo, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, and others.

"It is important however to note that a police invitation letter is not synonymous with a warrant of arrest, and must not be construed to be one. Rather, it is a polite investigative tool used in eliciting information voluntarily from parties to aid police investigations."  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Policemen Storm Busola Dakolo's Residence 0 Comments 15 Hours Ago

Mba urged Nigerians to see the action of the police as a legitimate act in line with the constitutional mandate of the police, which among other things include the investigation of all complaints brought before it.

"The Inspector-General of Police, IGP MA Adamu, has appealed for calm and is reassuring Nigerians that the police under his watch will remain professional, impartial and unreservedly committed to the pursuit of justice in this case and all other cases before it," the statement added.

SaharaReporters, New York

