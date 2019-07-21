Ministerial List: After 50 Days, Nigerian Senate Says No Ultimatum For Buhari

The delay is not new. In 2015, President Buhari did not appoint his ministers 6 months after he was sworn in.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 21, 2019

 

Nigerian Senate says it will proceed on its annual recess on Friday even if President Muhammadu Buhari fails to submit the list of his ministerial nominees.

Adedayo Adeyeye, Chairman of Senate ad hoc Committee on Media and Public Affairs Affairs, said this in an interview with Punch.

The National Assembly is meant to go on its annual recess on July 26 and resume on September 26.

Over 50 days after Buhari was sworn in as the President, he has failed to make his appointees known.

The delay is not new.

In 2015, President Buhari did not appoint his ministers 6 months after he was sworn in.

The senate committee ad hoc chair said: “If the list does not come before Friday,  the Senate will proceed on its annual recess. We are not giving the president an ultimatum. The schedule of the Senate will go ahead if the Senate does not receive the list. The list is the only thing that can hold us back.”

Adeyeye said the president was at liberty to send the list whenever he pleased and that the Senate also had a duty to consider it in the overriding national interest.

He added: “However, any time they submit the list, we will consider it.  It is not our responsibility to put pressure on the resident. We can be recalled whenever the list is submitted even if we are already on recess, in the overriding national interest.’’

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity ‘#SayNoToIntimidation’, Aisha Buhari Responds To SaharaReporters' Story On Police Invasion of Dakolo’s Residence
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Agriculture RUGA: Stay Where You Are And Defend Yourselves, Miyetti Allah Tells Fulani Herdsmen
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Viral Video: APC Controversies Continue As Bayelsa Chairman Clashes With Lawmaker
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME REVEALED: Nigeria Is Infiltrated By Three Forces Behind Herdsmen, Says Gani Adams
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics United States Of Biafra: Asari Dokubo Urges Niger Deltans To Join South-east, Slams Northerners
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money I Refused To Share Money With People Who Brought Me To Power, That’s My Offence –Governor Obaseki
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion My Lord, Chief Justice Ibrahim Tanko You Gaffed Authoritatively! By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Policemen Storm Busola Dakolo's Residence
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Travel Airport Intruder Is A Niger Republic Citizen - FAAN MD
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Christianity ‘#SayNoToIntimidation’, Aisha Buhari Responds To SaharaReporters' Story On Police Invasion of Dakolo’s Residence
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Agriculture RUGA: Stay Where You Are And Defend Yourselves, Miyetti Allah Tells Fulani Herdsmen
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Xenophobic Attacks: Fear Grips Nigerians Abroad
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Writer, Olutimehin Accuses Person Behind BBNaija 2019 Voice Of Sexually Assaulting Her
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Travel Security Breach At MMIA: FAAN Suspends Security Chiefs Indefinitely
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Before Religious Houses Ruin What Is Left Of Our Lives, The Noisy Worship Must Stop By Sodiq Zainab
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption NFF President Amaju Pinnick Reacts To Removal: I Have Differences Of Focus, Direction With CAF President
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Viral Video: APC Controversies Continue As Bayelsa Chairman Clashes With Lawmaker
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME REVEALED: Nigeria Is Infiltrated By Three Forces Behind Herdsmen, Says Gani Adams
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad