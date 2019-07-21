Ministerial List: After 50 Days, Nigerian Senate Says No Ultimatum For Buhari

Nigerian Senate says it will proceed on its annual recess on Friday even if President Muhammadu Buhari fails to submit the list of his ministerial nominees.



Adedayo Adeyeye, Chairman of Senate ad hoc Committee on Media and Public Affairs Affairs, said this in an interview with Punch.



The National Assembly is meant to go on its annual recess on July 26 and resume on September 26.



Over 50 days after Buhari was sworn in as the President, he has failed to make his appointees known.



The delay is not new.

In 2015, President Buhari did not appoint his ministers 6 months after he was sworn in.



The senate committee ad hoc chair said: “If the list does not come before Friday, the Senate will proceed on its annual recess. We are not giving the president an ultimatum. The schedule of the Senate will go ahead if the Senate does not receive the list. The list is the only thing that can hold us back.”



Adeyeye said the president was at liberty to send the list whenever he pleased and that the Senate also had a duty to consider it in the overriding national interest.



He added: “However, any time they submit the list, we will consider it. It is not our responsibility to put pressure on the resident. We can be recalled whenever the list is submitted even if we are already on recess, in the overriding national interest.’’