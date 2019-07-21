Update: Police Invite Busola Dakolo, Ignore Rape Petition Against Fatoyinbo

Dakolo submitted a petition to the Inspector General of Police to investigate her claims shortly after the interview, a request which has not been responded to at the time of filing this report.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 21, 2019

The Nigerian Police Force has invited Busola Dakolo, wife of musician Timi Dakolo for investigation after storming their home in Lagos on Sunday.

It will be recalled that Dakolo had detailed how pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly allegedly raped her when she was a teenager in his church in Ilorin.

Fatoyinbo has denied the allegations.

Dakolo submitted a petition to the Inspector General of Police to investigate her claims shortly after the interview, a request which has not been responded to at the time of filing this report. See Also Breaking News UPDATE: Policemen Ask Busola Dakolo To Recant Confession Against Fatoyinbo By Signing Document 0 Comments 13 Hours Ago

The letter of invitation from the police signed by DCP Kolo Yusuf, Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGP Special Tactical Squad, reads in part, "This office is investigating a case of criminal conspiracy, falsehood, and a threat to life that your name was mentioned.

"You are kindly requested to interview the undersigned officer on 23/07/2019 by 1000hrs for fact findings through DSP, Ibrahim Agu, with telephone number 08037864191."

The tactical team which stormed Dakolo's house to force them to sign documents admitting guilt and also whisk them away to Abuja was foiled after public outcry over the ambush, SaharaReporters can confirm.

Reacting to the letter of invitation dropped by the tactical team, Timi Dakolo on Instagram said, "We cannot be bullied."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

