15,193 Nigerians On 31 Flights Head For Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia

Not less than 31 flights have conveyed Nigerian Muslims to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the annual pilgrimage.

At least 15,193 Nigerians departed from the FCT, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Gombe, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Lagos states, according to a Daily Trust report.

Meanwhile, more Nigerian pilgrims, especially from Lagos, left Madinah for Makkah on Sunday to observe Umrah before the obligatory Hajj.

Hajj is one of the important pillars of Islam for those who have financial and physical capacities.

The Chief Imam of Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Alhassan Yaqub, advised Nigerian pilgrims to honour Madinah, the city of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) by relating with one another with decorum.

Yaqub, who is one of National Ulama Team to 2019 Hajj, gave the advice yesterday during a brief orientation session with pilgrims from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.