Again, Gunmen Kidnap Turkish Citizens In Nigeria

*We're on their trail -Police

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 22, 2019

Armed men have kidnapped four Turkish nationals in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Those abducted were identified as Seyit Keklik (25), Yasin Colak (33), Ergun Yurdakul (35), and Senerapal (40).

Recently, 10 Turkish nationals were kidnapped off the waters of Nigeria. No news of the release of the sailors yet. See Also CRIME Gunmen Kidnap 10 Turkish Sailors Off Nigerian Waters 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

The Nigeria Police Force in the state confirmed this incident to Channels TV on Sunday.

The spokesperson for the police, Ajayi Okasanmi, said the foreigners were abducted at a drinking joint in Gbale village on Saturday night.

The victims are said to be construction workers.

According to Okasanmi, the Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has dispatched teams under Operation Puff Adder in the area to rescue the expatriates. See Also CRIME Kidnapping: Turkish Government Working With Nigeria, Ghana For Release Of 10 Sailors 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

Egbetokun also asked security operatives to ensure that the kidnappers were arrested and brought to justice.

The Okasanmi told Channels TV that the rescue effort was already yielding positive results.

SaharaReporters, New York

