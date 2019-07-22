Army Captain Ohakwe Died in Accident, Not Killed by Boko Haram - Report

A report by the online publication, PRNigeria, says the news of the killing of one Ohakwe Egegus Ikechukwu, a captain of the Nigerian Army (NA 15045), by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno is not true, PRNigeria’s investigation has revealed.

Capt. Ikechukwu, an indigene of Imo State, was reported to have been killed in a recent attack launched by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State.

The trending social media reports had claimed that Ikechukwu was killed alongside an army colonel and three other soldiers in Borno State.

However, PRNigeria gathered that Ikechukwu, and two other officers, were involved in a ghastly road accident along Makurdi-Lafiya Road at Yelwata, a border town between Benue and Nasarawa states.

The officers were returning to their base after completing cadre conversion course at the 20 Model Battalion of the Nigeria Army in Serti, Taraba State.

It was learnt that a Honda Accord car, which the army officers including Captain Ikechukwu were in, had a head-on collision with a vehicle in the opposite direction.

The crash instantly claimed Ikechukwu’s life while Captain NA Shehu (NA14972) and Captain JE Akwaraonwu (NA 15039) survived the accident.

The remains of the late army captain were evacuated to the Nigerian Airforce Hospital (NAF) in Makurdi, while the other two injured officers were moved to NAF base for urgent treatment.