BREAKING: Many Injured As Police Clash With Shiites in Abuja, ChannelsTV Reporter Shot

The protest, which began from NITEL junction at Wuse 2, was disrupted by armed policemen who had cordoned off the road leading to the National Assembly and three arms zone.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 22, 2019

Many people were injured in a violent clash between the members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shiite, and the police on Monday.

SaharaReporters can confirm that a journalist with Channels TV was among the casualties as he was shot and rushed to the hospital.

The group clashed with the police at the federal secretariat during a protest to compel the Federal Government to release it’s their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

The protest, which began from NITEL junction at Wuse 2, was disrupted by armed policemen who had cordoned off the road leading to the National Assembly and three arms zone.

Those injured were looking lifeless when our correspondent visited the scene on Monday.

Live ammunition was fired at the protesters as they advanced toward the Eagle Square leading to commotion and pandemonium in the area. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Arrest Four Ex-President Jonathan's In-laws Over Theft of Jewellery, Valuables Worth N300m
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Human Rights Fundraiser Launched For Nigerian Man Shot By US Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Criminals Are Richer Than Policemen -Abba Kyari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Rats Ate Baby's Ear At Anambra Hospital –Police
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Dakolo House Invasion: Nigeria Police Impunity Has Reached New Low, Says Amnesty International
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Again, Gunmen Kidnap Turkish Citizens In Nigeria
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion My Lord, Chief Justice Ibrahim Tanko You Gaffed Authoritatively! By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Four Ex-President Jonathan's In-laws Over Theft of Jewellery, Valuables Worth N300m
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Human Rights Fundraiser Launched For Nigerian Man Shot By US Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Counterfeit Drugs: Onitsha Traders Attack Policemen, Drugs Control Operatives
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Criminals Are Richer Than Policemen -Abba Kyari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Army Quizzes General Over Missing N400 Million In Botched VIP Escort
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Army Captain Ohakwe Died in Accident, Not Killed by Boko Haram - Report
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Rats Ate Baby's Ear At Anambra Hospital –Police
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International I Don't Believe Trump Is Racist, Says Ben Carson
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Dakolo House Invasion: Nigeria Police Impunity Has Reached New Low, Says Amnesty International
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics There Are Political Herdsmen De-Marketing Nigeria -Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Agriculture Miyetti Allah: Cattle Rearing A Venture But Herdsmen Need Ease Of Doing Business
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad