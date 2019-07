Precious Owolabi

A Channels TV reporter, Precious Owolabi, who was hit by a stray bullet on Monday in Abuja during a violent clash between the members of Shiite and police has been confirmed dead by the station.

The news was confirmed during the News At 10 by the station. He was rushed to the hospital after a gunshot injury he sustained during the mayhem. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Many Injured As Police Clash With Shiites in Abuja, ChannelsTV Reporter Shot