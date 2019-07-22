El-Zakzaky: 54 Shiites Arrested, 3 Police Officers Shot, Says Frank Mba

Frank Mba, Force Police Public Relations Officer, has disclosed that 54 of the Shiites members that took part in today’s protest have been arrested.

Mba said this while speaking in an interview with TVCNews.

He also confirmed the death of DCP Umar while adding that two other officers with the rank of DCP were injured in the clash and are currently undergoing treatment.

Mba alleged that the protesters engaged in an indiscriminate attack on innocent citizens and police officers.

He said, "The protesters numbering well over 3,000 came out and without any hurt or provocation, they indiscriminately attacked citizens and policemen on national assignment and embarked on a streak of destruction on national properties.

“The most unfortunate part of today is their use of lethal weapons and DCP Umar was shot and rushed to hospitals where he died.

“Two other DCPs sustained injuries and are currently undergoing medical treatment.

“54 suspects, nine of them females are arrested and are undergoing intense interrogation. As far as we are concerned, they are violent protesters who broke the law of the land.”

The Police PRO stated that the arrested Shiites members are still being profiled and would duly be prosecuted by law.

He also noted that the police would continue to act within the bounds of the law and obey laid down standard operating procedures when dealing with protesters.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported a clash between the members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shiite, and the police while the former were protesting to demand the release of their detained leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

The protest, which began from NITEL junction at Wuse 2, was disrupted by armed policemen who had cordoned off the road leading to the National Assembly and three arms zone.