I Don't Believe Trump Is Racist, Says Ben Carson

“I have never seen anything that even resembles racism,” he said. “And look at the policies that have been done and look at the people who have been helped.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 22, 2019

The growing feud between President Donald Trump and a group of four Democratic congresswomen, known informally as “The Squad,” continues after the president fired back at Rep.Ilhan Omar, on Twitter on Sunday.

Omar tweeted on Saturday that America needed to “end this charade” and “accept that this racist president wants every black/brown person deported and Muslims banned.”

Trump responded on Sunday by tweeting that he does not believe that ‘the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our country.” He also tweeted that they are “destroying the Democrat Party” and are “weak and insecure people who can never destroy our country.”

Ben Carson, secretary of Housing and Urban Development, told Fox News’ that he does not believe Trump is racist.

“I have never seen anything that even resembles racism,” he said. “And look at the policies that have been done and look at the people who have been helped.”

Carson said that several of Trump’s policies have helped black and Hispanic unemployment levels reach an all-time low.

“Look at the fact that he has engaged so much in second chance for people, you know things other people have talked about but he has done,” Carson said.

“Opportunity zones where people who have made enormous amounts of money have the opportunity to take unrealized capital gains and to plow them into the areas of the country that have traditionally been neglected.”

