Kenya's Finance Minister Arrested For Corruption In Awarding Contract

Rotich is accused of flouting procurement procedures in awarding a contract worth over $450m (£405m) for the construction of two dams to the Italian company CMC de Ravenna.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 22, 2019

Henry Rotich, Kenya's Finance Minister

Henry Rotich, Kenya's Finance Minister, has been arrested after surrendering himself to the police after the chief prosecutor ordered his arrest over allegations of corruption.

The BBC reports that Rotich is accused of flouting procurement procedures in awarding a contract worth over $450m (£405m) for the construction of two dams to the Italian company CMC de Ravenna.

In March Rotich denied any wrongdoing in a large newspaper advert.

The company has also denied the accusations.

Director of public prosecutions Noordin Haji is also investigating how the tender was awarded for $170m more than was in the original contract.

"It was established that the conception, procurement, and payment process for the dam projects were riddled with massive illegalities," he said.

He has ordered the arrest of more than 20 other people accused of being involved in the contract, including other top officials and the directors of CMC de Ravenna.

Earlier this year, local media reported that files from the investigation revealed purchases that didn't appear to make sense for a dam construction project, including at least $38,000 that had allegedly been spent on bedding.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Arrest Four Ex-President Jonathan's In-laws Over Theft of Jewellery, Valuables Worth N300m
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Counterfeit Drugs: Onitsha Traders Attack Policemen, Drugs Control Operatives
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Criminals Are Richer Than Policemen -Abba Kyari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Army Quizzes General Over Missing N400 Million In Botched VIP Escort
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Dakolo House Invasion: Nigeria Police Impunity Has Reached New Low, Says Amnesty International
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Again, Gunmen Kidnap Turkish Citizens In Nigeria
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion My Lord, Chief Justice Ibrahim Tanko You Gaffed Authoritatively! By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Four Ex-President Jonathan's In-laws Over Theft of Jewellery, Valuables Worth N300m
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Human Rights Fundraiser Launched For Nigerian Man Shot By US Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Counterfeit Drugs: Onitsha Traders Attack Policemen, Drugs Control Operatives
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Criminals Are Richer Than Policemen -Abba Kyari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Army Quizzes General Over Missing N400 Million In Botched VIP Escort
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Army Captain Ohakwe Died in Accident, Not Killed by Boko Haram - Report
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Rats Ate Baby's Ear At Anambra Hospital –Police
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International I Don't Believe Trump Is Racist, Says Ben Carson
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Dakolo House Invasion: Nigeria Police Impunity Has Reached New Low, Says Amnesty International
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics There Are Political Herdsmen De-Marketing Nigeria -Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Agriculture Miyetti Allah: Cattle Rearing A Venture But Herdsmen Need Ease Of Doing Business
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad